Weather Forecast For Tuscarora
TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
