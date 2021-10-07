Weather Forecast For Tuscarora

TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 51 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight High 55 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



