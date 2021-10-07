4-Day Weather Forecast For Portal
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
