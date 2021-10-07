CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina, OR

Paulina is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Paulina News Alert
 6 days ago

(PAULINA, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paulina. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paulina:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cJz3aML00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Widespread frost during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Paulina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

