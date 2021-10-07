4-Day Weather Forecast For Gateway

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



