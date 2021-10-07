4-Day Weather Forecast For Central
CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light Snow Likely
- High 36 °F, low 22 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Snow showers during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light snow during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
