CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arctic Village, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Arctic Village

Arctic Village Daily
Arctic Village Daily
 6 days ago

ARCTIC VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRokl_0cJz3WmJ00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 29 °F, low 18 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 27 °F, low 12 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 24 °F, low 15 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arctic Village, AK
The Associated Press

Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Club, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Based on the material that we have reviewed,...
NFL
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Hill

House votes to raise debt ceiling

The House on Tuesday cleared legislation to raise the debt limit into early December, ensuring that the nation doesn’t default on its debts next week but setting up another fiscal cliff at the end of the year. Lawmakers voted to avert a default in a somewhat indirect fashion. The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
Arctic Village Daily

Arctic Village Daily

Arctic Village, AK
1
Followers
12
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

With Arctic Village Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy