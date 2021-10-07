Daily Weather Forecast For Arctic Village
ARCTIC VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 30 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 29 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 27 °F, low 12 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 24 °F, low 15 °F
- Light wind
