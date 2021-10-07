Daily Weather Forecast For Arctic Village

ARCTIC VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight High 30 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 29 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 27 °F, low 12 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly Cloudy High 24 °F, low 15 °F Light wind



