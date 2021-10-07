Agar Daily Weather Forecast
AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
