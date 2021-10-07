Weather Forecast For Balfour
BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0