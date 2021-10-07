4-Day Weather Forecast For Starbuck
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0