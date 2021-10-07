Daily Weather Forecast For Duckwater

DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.