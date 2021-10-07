Daily Weather Forecast For White Earth

WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 34 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.