4-Day Weather Forecast For Burnt Prairie
BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0