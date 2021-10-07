Daily Weather Forecast For Venetie
VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light snow then snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 33 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
