Daily Weather Forecast For Drewsey
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
