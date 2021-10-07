Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(HOLY CROSS, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Holy Cross, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holy Cross:

Thursday, October 7 Light rain likely then areas of fog during the day; while light rain overnight High 46 °F, low 36 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 44 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 41 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light snow then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 42 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



