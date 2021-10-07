CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Opposing sides share opinions on Texas bill restricting rights of transgender student-athletes

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

When it comes to high school sports in Texas, Ricardo Martinez is keeping score.

But the data he uses does not feature runs or points.

"Transgender and non-binary youth in Texas directly stated they are feeling stressed, using self-harm and considering suicide due to anti-LGBT laws and anti-LGBT bills being debated in our state," Martinez said.

In Austin Wednesday during the Texas Legislature's third special session, the Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies held a public hearing on House Bill 25 .

Filed last month, the bill would ban student-athletes, kindergarten through 12th grade, from playing on sports teams that do not correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate. Martinez, the chief executive officer for
Equality Texas , was at the Capitol to testify against what he calls anti-transgender legislation.

"We are painting trans people as caricatures, so it becomes easier to attack them," Martinez said. "No one can point to an actual incident here in Texas that indicates this is a problem."

Marco Roberts was also in Austin Wednesday. He's the State Chairman of Log Cabin Republicans of Texas, a group identifying itself as the only organization in the state representing the views of gay, transgender and allied conservatives.

He is in favor of House Bill 25.

"It is a very sensitive issue, and we know people have a lot of high emotions over it," Roberts said. "We are in support of HB25 to protect the original purpose of Title IX, so that women can compete in sports and have equal sports opportunity. Other people who are in this position of having their girls compete against trans athletes also deserve consideration for their children. Everybody's kids count."

Martinez said this school sports debate is playing games with children's lives.

"This is serious," Martinez added. "This is an emergency, and kids are going to die."

The UIL, the governing body of school sports in Texas, states, "For the purpose of competition, gender is determined based on a student's birth certificate."

However, as noted by our partners at the Texas Tribune , under current rules, the UIL will also accept modified birth certificates - changed to align with a student's gender identity. This new legislation, if passed, would end that.

For more updates on this story, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas bill limiting transgender student athletes’ sports participation clears key hurdle on way to becoming law

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 from anywhere in the country to reach a trained crisis counselor. Read our mental health resource guide for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Temple Daily Telegram

THS students protest in support of transgender classmate

Dozens of Temple High School students walked out of class Wednesday in support of a transgender student. The peaceful protest took place during third period. Students marched and carried rainbow flags and signs in support of LGBTQ rights. A 16-year-old transgender student posted online that a teacher said the student...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Uil#Transgender Rights#Transgender People#Texas Legislature#Transgender Women#The Texas Legislature#House#Equality Texas#State#Log Cabin Republicans#Hb25#Title Ix
NBC Chicago

Thousands in Illinois Rally for Abortion Rights, Oppose Texas Curbs

Sign-waving, chanting crowds rallied in Illinois Saturday to protect abortion rights just weeks after Texas restrictions all but banned the procedure in that state. Thousands of people gathered in Daley Plaza in Chicago chanting, “Our body, our choice,” before marching through the Loop. In Springfield, several hundred people gathered on the south side of the Old State Capitol plaza, just two of 650 similar actions around the country, according to Planned Parenthood of Illinois.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

House Committee advances anti-transgender athlete bill

AUSTIN, Texas — A House committee advanced a controversial bill that would require transgender students to play on sports teams that correspond with their gender assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity. This is the Republican-led legislature’s fourth attempt to pass this kind of legislation. In previous sessions this...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
meaws.com

Texas lawmakers reportedly have votes to pass ban on transgender athletes

Texas Tribune. In an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival on Friday, Phelan said that 75 state representatives signed on as sponsors or authors of the House’s version of the bill during the last special session, leaving them only one vote shy of a majority. Additionally, he said, one version...
TEXAS STATE
theprospectordaily.com

Texas restrictive voting bill becomes law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the voting bill, SB1, into law Sept. 7, despite various quorum walkouts by Democrats. The new law limits voting options, including overnight and drive-thru voting initiatives used by voters of color in the past presidential elections. “Proud to sign Senate Bill 1 into law, which...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
86K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy