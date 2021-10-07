Stanley Daily Weather Forecast
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain and snow showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 13 °F
- Light wind
