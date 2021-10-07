Daily Weather Forecast For Eagle
EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Snow showers during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 31 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 29 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
