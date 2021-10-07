Point Lay Weather Forecast
POINT LAY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 28 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 18 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 22 °F, low 10 °F
- Light wind
