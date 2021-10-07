Ibapah Daily Weather Forecast
IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
