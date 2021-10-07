Kaltag Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain likely then areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 42 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Rain And Snow
- High 39 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
