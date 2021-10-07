Daily Weather Forecast For Grayling
GRAYLING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 44 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 40 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0