NES turns to customers to fund new program

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxSLQ_0cJz372d00

Nashville Electric Service is launching a new program to help fund home energy upgrades for lower-income customers.

Many older homes across Tennessee need energy-efficient upgrades their homeowners cannot afford, and NES is introducing a program to address this need.

At the beginning of the new year, NES will launch the “Power of Change” program, in which all NES bills (both residential and commercial customers) will be rounded up to the nearest dollar.

The decision comes after the Davidson County Metro Council asked NES to create a “round up” program, where 100% of the funds collected will go directly into NES’ Home Uplift program for immediate distribution toward home improvement costs for qualifying homes. Requirements include but are not limited to income level, home ownership in NES service area and primary heating and cooling source is electric.

In partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the Home Uplift program has provided efficiency upgrades for 400+ homes in Davidson County since its launch in 2018, which resulted in improvements of, on average, up $8,000 per-home.

Many of the homes that are in immediate need of these renovations are in low-income areas in both rural and urban communities.

Without energy-efficient appliances, proper weatherization or adequate insulation, outdated appliances and HVAC systems can use an excessive amount of electricity, leaving these residents with high power bills month after month, according to NES.

When the program takes effect Jan. 1 2022, all 420,000 NES customers will see their bill automatically rounded up to the nearest dollar.

The maximum amount a customer will donate is .99 per-month or about $12 a year.

Proceeds from the “Power of Change” program will go toward various home improvement costs, like air sealing, duct sealing/replacement, attic insulation, HVAC clean and tune, HVAC replacement, and more.

NES says homes that are well-heated, cooled and insulated properly help reduce colds and sickness, and studies show that those who live a healthy, comfortable life at home miss fewer days of work and school than those who are battling issues due to challenging living conditions.

All customers are encouraged to participate in the program, but customers can make the decision to opt out at any time using two simple steps:

  • Log into your NES account online at NESPower.com
  • Switch the Power of Change toggle button to “off”

Customers may also call Customer Relations at (615) 736-6900 and follow the prompts to opt out through their account.

