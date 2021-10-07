4-Day Weather Forecast For Timber
TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
