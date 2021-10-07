4-Day Weather Forecast For Opheim
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
