Weather Forecast For Paradise Valley
PARADISE VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of light snow overnight
- High 62 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
