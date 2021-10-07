Shaktoolik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain and snow then snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 30 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 37 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0