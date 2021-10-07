Shaktoolik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 41 °F, low 33 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain and snow then snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 30 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight High 37 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 36 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



