Weather Forecast For Trail City
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
