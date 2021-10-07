4-Day Weather Forecast For Harper

HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



