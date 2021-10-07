CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, NV

Cloudy forecast for Baker — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 6 days ago

(BAKER, NV.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cJz2foB00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

