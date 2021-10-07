Here's how one college system kept Covid-19 cases down as they surged throughout the state
Students began flocking back to the six campuses of the University of Maine this fall hoping for a more normal college experience, one without shutdowns or Zoom classes. As those tens of thousands of students returned to residence halls and full classrooms, university leaders hoped the measures they put in place would keep Covid-19 cases down and avoid widespread cases that shut down many campuses nationwide last spring.www.wthitv.com
Comments / 0