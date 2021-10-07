CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Here's how one college system kept Covid-19 cases down as they surged throughout the state

By By Mallory Simon, CNN
WTHI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents began flocking back to the six campuses of the University of Maine this fall hoping for a more normal college experience, one without shutdowns or Zoom classes. As those tens of thousands of students returned to residence halls and full classrooms, university leaders hoped the measures they put in place would keep Covid-19 cases down and avoid widespread cases that shut down many campuses nationwide last spring.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are down 20%. See how your state is doing

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. New COVID cases are dropping dramatically across most U.S. states after being hit with a Delta surge from August through mid-September. Now, with conditions improving, some are cautiously optimistic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Malibu Times

School Site COVID-19 Cases Down to One as Vaccinations Continue to Rise

Eight additional Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from Sept. 21-27, bringing the total number of cases reported among residents to 646 since the virus was first reported in the Los Angeles area in spring 2020. In the past week, an additional 67 residents received their first COVID-19 dose, making the total number of residents at least partially vaccinated 7,260.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Covid 19#Cdc#The University Of Maine#Science Advisory Board#Cnn#Presque Isle#Swiss
whmi.com

COVID-19 live updates: One state's daily cases up by nearly 2,500% since mid-July

(NEW YORK) -- The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 693,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun-Journal

As COVID-19 surge continues, Maine college campuses remain virtually immune

College campuses in Maine have managed to keep COVID-19 at bay and are reporting low or no new cases even as the state is experiencing the most cases, hospitalizations and public school outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. The state reported its highest single-day increase of the pandemic Thursday...
MAINE STATE
WGME

COVID-19 outbreaks happening throughout the Maine schooling system

PORTLAND (WGME)-- The Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin says it's been a "challenging opening" for the start of the school year. So far there have been more than 2,500 COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the past 30 days. There's also been 108 schools in outbreak status, meaning...
MAINE STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

State's COVID-19 cases climbing quickly

Idaho's coronavirus cases are climbing so fast the state can’t keep up with processing them. The state's coronavirus website said “due to the recent surge in infections, case investigation data are missing approximately 11,200 outstanding positive laboratory results that are pending local public health district review and follow-up.”. The Panhandle...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

These States Are Seeing COVID Cases Surge Again

Overall, national COVID numbers are finally beginning to show some sustained signs of receding after a summer-long resurgence of the virus. The change brings some relief to many hard-hit places that bore the brunt of the spike in infections, especially in the South. But despite having high vaccination rates, cases are still climbing and hospitals have been pushed to the brink in some states as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Read on to see which region is now dealing with rising numbers once again.
wvxu.org

Here's why state and local COVID-19 vaccination rates differ

If you're looking at your county's COVID-19 vaccination rates, you may notice gaps between what's being reported regionally compared to what your state's reporting. Nearly 57% of Hamilton County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's according to the Ohio Department of Health. However, Greater Cincinnati's 'Get Out The Vax' campaign reports 69% of the county's residents have received a dose. Kate Schroder from The Health Collaborative says the state reports the number of vaccinations among the total population, while The Health Collaborative reports vaccinations among those eligible for a vaccine.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wxpr.org

Marshfield Clinic system sees impact of surge in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking in the badger state, and health official say that it's bringing a new set of challenges to area hospitals. The latest surge in the pandemic has led to 80 hospitalizations in the Marshfield Clinic System this week alone. While officials say numbers are lower than last...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Daily Telegram

UW System says COVID-19 pandemic has had $720M impact on state colleges

The University of Wisconsin System says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a $720 million impact on state universities between March 2020 and June 30 of this year. But after a large infusion of federal stimulus funds, the system's vice president of finance says it's in "pretty good shape." During a...
COLLEGES
Daily Item

Many Pa. school districts are passing up free coronavirus testing even after a rise in cases

HARRISBURG — Even after COVID-19 cases rose among children and district leaders worked to contain outbreaks among students, Pennsylvania schools have been slow to opt into a multimillion-dollar Wolf administration program providing free weekly testing. Just 396 schools signed up between mid-August and Sept. 30, according to the Pennsylvania Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

COVID-19 cases surge in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WENY) - Chemung County has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. One hundred and twenty-one new active cases were recorded by The Chemung County Health Department Thursday morning. Thursday’s total brings Chemung County to 629 active COVID-19 cases. This is the highest total recorded in over...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
cbs17

FDA authorizes new at-home COVID-19 test, here’s how to get a hold of one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA authorized a new at-home COVID-19 test this week. The Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test by ACON Laboratories is available without a prescription. The FDA said it believed this authorization would double rapid at-home testing capacity over the coming weeks. ACON plans to produce 100 million tests per month. That was expected to increase to 200 million per month by February. ACON has not disclosed how much their test would cost.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy