Rainy forecast for Coffman Cove? Jump on it!

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Coffman Cove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:

Thursday, October 7 Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 40 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain High 48 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Light rain likely then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.