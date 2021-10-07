Daily Weather Forecast For Rodeo
RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0