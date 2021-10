As Ryan Murphy's current third season of "American Crime Story" (subtitled "Impeachment") continues to examine the cultural forces that brewed into a perfect admixture for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, the show has fomented a retrospective on the key figures involved, many of them women who were maligned or vilified by the media and public at large. As many may recall, the Clinton impeachment trial — which was intrinsically connected to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, then a young 20-something ex-White House intern, who's now a producer on the show — was generally acknowledged to be spurred by longtime bureaucrat Linda Tripp, who recorded her conversations with Lewinsky, her close friend and junior by more than two decades.

