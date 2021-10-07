Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Wisdom

(WISDOM, MT) Thursday is set to be rainy in Wisdom, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wisdom:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 58 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 57 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 15 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight High 56 °F, low 13 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.