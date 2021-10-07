CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday rain in Watton: Ideas to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(WATTON, MI) Thursday is set to be rainy in Watton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cJz2CPE00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

