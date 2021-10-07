Kaktovik Weather Forecast
KAKTOVIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas Of Freezing Fog
- High 27 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of freezing fog during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 26 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Light Snow
- High 26 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light snow then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 24 °F, low 12 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
