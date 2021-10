My name is Walt Ruff and I'm the new Editorial Content Producer & Team Reporter for the Carolina Hurricanes. First things first, what an honor it is to hold this position. I understand greatly that there is a lot of responsibility that comes with this role, serving as a voice for the team in this capacity. I'll touch more later on my goals and aspirations, but I'm so elated to be somebody who the fan base can come to for information. The passion for this club is now well-known around the hockey world and one of the most thrilling parts is that it feels as if that passion is only growing more and more.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO