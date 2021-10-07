Daily Weather Forecast For Wallace
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0