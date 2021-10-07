Daily Weather Forecast For Tanana
TANANA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 40 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
