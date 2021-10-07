CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer seeks vaccine authorization for kids 5-11; studies highlight waning vaccine protection for people 65+: Live COVID-19 updates

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech have asked federal regulators to authorize emergency use of their coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, the companies announced Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to sign off on the vaccine before it becomes available to children of those ages. An independent expert panel will review the data Oct. 26.

