Dunn Center Daily Weather Forecast

DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.