Dunn Center Daily Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
