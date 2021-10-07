Weather Forecast For Nulato
NULATO, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain likely then areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 42 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Snow showers then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 39 °F, low 30 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 37 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
