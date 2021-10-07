4-Day Weather Forecast For Elk Creek

ELK CREEK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.