Longtime regional MN DNR wildlife manager Tom Rusch set to retire

A younger-looking Tom Rusch during a DNR open house on Big Rice Lake back in 2012. He’s looking a little grayer now as he heads into retirement. Photo: Tower Timberjay. Wildlife manager Tom Rusch is reflecting on 31 years as a biologist for the Department of Natural Resources as he finishes the final month of his professional career. Rusch, who has been the DNR’s area wildlife manager in Tower since 2003, announced he’ll be retiring next month. He said he’ll take thirty-plus years of fond memories with him.