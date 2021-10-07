Mattel Stock Is An Early Holiday Shopping Play

Shares of toy products and content creator Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock peaked out $23.31 on Apr. 23, 2021 and has since been slowly selling off into the high teens. This may be setting up some early holiday shopping for prudent investors seeking exposure in this iconic brand. Despite the materials inflation, shipping delays and supply chain issues on the West Coast, Mattel raised growth expectations in the recent earnings release. The Company is seeing a resurgence in its iconic brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels along with the relaunch of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and producing its thirteenth movie in development with Polly Pocket. The Company is also launching its own nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on its intellectual properties (IPs). Prudent investors looking for exposure in this iconic brand can watch for opportunistic pullbacks ahead of the holiday shopping season.