Bret Hart Comments On Canadian Walk Of Fame Induction

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday night. The Hitman made history by becoming the first pro wrestler to be inducted into the Walk of Fame. There have been petitions going around for years with fans trying to make the induction happen.

