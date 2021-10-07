Bret Hart Comments On Canadian Walk Of Fame Induction

During her latest podcast, Chelsea Green talked about her experience of working with Tessa Blanchard at the All In PPV from 2018 prior to the official launch of AEW:. “We didn’t know who was winning the match until the day of All In, until the afternoon actually. Tessa, who was in our match, brought her fucking IMPACT title to the show and tried to come out with it. In my mind, it was a way to look better than all of us. Bringing out a title, being the only person to come to the ring with a title, the fans are obviously immediately going to put you above the rest. Also, I feel like she did it because she knew that if she came out with the title, she couldn’t lose the title on the show. She couldn’t lose the title on a show that wasn’t IMPACT Wrestling. At that time, there was no way that would happen. Nowadays, fuck, the door is open. Anywhere can wrestle anywhere and anyone can win or lose any title in any title. A couple of years ago, that wouldn’t happen. That would have been a way of strong arming the higher-ups into letting her win. Funny enough, she still did win, but we all collectively made sure she didn’t come out with the title and that we all came out as equals.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO