Willow Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 59 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.