Willow Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
