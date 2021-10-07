CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC's Chris Hayes invites Stacey Abrams to discuss GOP efforts to 'undermine our democracy'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Chris Hayes invited former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on his show Wednesday to discuss GOP efforts to "undermine our democracy." Following Hayes' monologue trashing Republicans in favor of election audits and voting reform legislation in red states, Abrams, who famously has not accepted the legitimacy of her Georgia governor's race loss in 2018. slammed "these subversions of elections."

Comments / 34

J. D. L
6d ago

Abrams has said many times she wants illegals in Georgia to vote in that states elections.. Illegals, voting.??? Abrams is the one undermining democracy.. She is a rascist/ biget.

Reply
29
Glenn Tarun
6d ago

chris hayes invites. don't worry much no one watches his show either. stardom on msnbc and cnn is a few hundred people with low intelligence

Reply
15
Alina Melania
6d ago

Undermining democracy?? I think not. First off it is a Republic. 2nd off the Dems are the ones undermining the Republic.

Reply
24
HuffingtonPost

'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on Sunday night that Democrats could face a nightmare scenario in 2024 if Republicans control the House and Donald Trump runs again for president. “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” Hasan said. “Almost every day, Republicans pass more voter suppression laws. They purge more and more election officials and they entrench the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Warns We’re ‘In the Midst of a Rolling Coup’: GOP ‘Will Not Certify a Democratic Victory in 2024’ If They Control House and Trump is Nominee

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan warned his viewers that America was “in the midst of a rolling coup,” predicting that if former President Donald Trump was the 2024 presidential nominee and the GOP controlled the House of Representatives, then “they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024.”. “Nine months after the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cpr.org

Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist, on why voting should be accessible for all

For Stacey Abrams, voting access is not about Democrats and Republicans, it's about inclusiveness. “The process of voting should be nonpartisan,” the voting rights activist, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and author told Colorado Matters’ Ryan Warner. “And it should be a patriotic belief that every eligible American citizen should have unimpeded access to the right to vote."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Mollie Hemingway: What happened during the 2020 election must be investigated and discussed

Editor's note: The following op-ed is excerpted from the author's new book, "Rigged." If questioning the results of a presidential election were a crime, as many have asserted in the wake of the controversial 2020 election and its aftermath, then much of the Democratic Party and media establishment should have been indicted for their behavior following the 2016 election. In fact, the last time Democrats fully accepted the legitimacy of a presidential election they lost was in 1988.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Trump draws up Republican 'hitlist' ahead of '2024 run'

Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House or on Twitter, but his influence on the Republican party shows no sign of waning. The barrage of messages to supporters endorsing candidates for the next mid-term elections is relentless as he tries to remake the GOP in his image.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
