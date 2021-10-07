Monument Daily Weather Forecast

MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 68 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 68 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then widespread frost overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



