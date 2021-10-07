Monument Daily Weather Forecast
MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then widespread frost overnight
- High 64 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
