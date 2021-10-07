CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, OR

Monument Daily Weather Forecast

Monument Today
Monument Today
 6 days ago

MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cJz0V0D00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then widespread frost overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

